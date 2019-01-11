Mercedes-Benz is rumored to reveal a brand new member of its compact car family this summer. The GLB-Class is set to become the most rugged model to be based on the platform of the A-Class with a boxy SUV shape and raised suspension. We’ve seen several prototypes out testing and now it’s time do a virtual striptease and take off the camouflage to preview the overall picture.

Looking at the attached rendering at the top, the vehicle somehow reminds us of the GLK-Class that preceded the GLC-Class we all know today. It was a boxy SUV with a macho appeal looking somewhat more prepared for off-road adventures than Mercedes’ SUVs of today. The GLB is expected to offer the same overall design approach with shorter overhangs and more refined lines added to the mix.

Aside from the rugged looks, the GLB will be a typical member of the A-Class/B-Class family. It will ride on the automaker’s MFA2 platform which means it will share a lot with the rest of the brand’s compact car lineup. For example, most of the interior will be inherited from the B-Class including the two 10.25-inch digital screens controlling the MBUX infotainment system.

Depending on the market, the vehicle will be offered with a number of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines. The GLB is expected to reach U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year and to be built at Daimler-Nissan’s new factory in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Most likely, the American version of the car will gain the A-Class Sedan’s 2.0-liter turbo with 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (299 Newton-meters) of torque. European customers will also get a smaller 1.4-liter turbo unit and a 1.5-liter diesel sourced from Renault-Nissan.