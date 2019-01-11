$400 million going as civil penalties.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced it has reached final settlements on all civil, environmental, and consumer claims in the United States over the diesel emissions violations. In total, the automaker will have to pay approximately $800 million with $400 million going as civil penalties as follows:
- $305 million payable to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for environmental claims;
- $13.5 million to the California Attorney General for consumer claims and mitigation expenses;
- $72.5 million to various other state attorneys general for environmental and consumer claims;
- $6 million to Customs and Border Protection.
FCA will also conduct a service recall for about 100,000 vehicles from the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee models equipped with 3.0-liter V6 diesels to install new engine control software. The manufacturer says the reflash won’t affect average fuel consumption and overall drivability of the cars.
Meanwhile, each current and former owner, as well as lessee, of these vehicles will receive an average payment of $2,800 as part of the plaintiff steering committee settlement. Additionally, all of the affected vehicles will qualify for an extended warranty.
“We acknowledge that this has created uncertainty for our customers, and we believe this resolution will maintain their trust in us,” Mark Chernoby, FCA’s Head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance, commented. “We have implemented rigorous new validation procedures and updated our training programs to ensure continued compliance with the increasingly complex regulatory environment.”
FCA says it will contact affected customers and schedule service appointments in the near future. The manufacturer is still in the process of establishing the required logistics.
Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
In addition, FCA US will pay $19 million to the State of California for emissions mitigation initiatives, while also financing the upgrade of 200,000 high-efficiency catalytic converters through the aftermarket.
