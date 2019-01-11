We get our first look at the Supra days before its official unveiling thanks to the official Twitter account of Toyota Mexico.

In a tweet by Toyota Mexico that has since been removed from Twitter but re-published by Jalopnik, the Japanese automaker's Mexican arm shared a video of the new 2020 Toyota Supra just a matter of days before the car’s official debut at in Detroit. This provides our first non-camouflaged and complete look at the Supra.

Dream Teaser...

What Leaks? Toyota Teases 2020 Supra Yet Again
Toyota Supra Is Back On The Track In Latest Teaser

Motor1.com has kept up with every official teaser image to date; the most recent of which showed off the sports car’s rear end. But this (mistakenly) tweeted video showcases unobstructed views of the entire production Supra for the very first time. Though the Toyota’s teasers gave us a sufficient look at the 2020 Supra’s key details, we still were left wondering how everything fit together. These screenshots taken from the video tweeted out by Toyota Mexico, however, fill in the holes to the puzzle.

Super Supra!

Toyota Supra Photos Leak, Reveal Coupe's Front And Rear
2020 Toyota Supra Reveals Aggressive Rear In New Spy Image

The Supra’s nose is a dead-ringer for the Toyota FT-1 concept that inspired it, while the side profile and the tapered rear end give the car a sense of speed even when standing still. The rear three-quarter is our favorite angle as it showcases the car’s sleek taillights and prominent rear spoiler. Overall, the latest Supra (dubbed A90 internally) does a fine job of blending classic sports car cues with distinct Toyota styling. Love or hate it, there's no doubt that Toyota's latest sports car will surely turn heads and we’re eager to finally see it in the flesh at next week's Detroit auto show.

Source: Toyota Mexico Via Jalopnik

Gallery: Supra Video Leaked Images

Supra Video Leaked Images
5 Photos
Supra Video Leaked Images Supra Video Leaked Images Supra Video Leaked Images Supra Video Leaked Images Supra Video Leaked Images

Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 Detroit Auto Show: What To Expect
2019 Detroit Auto Show: What To Expect
Toyota Supra Photo Leak
Toyota Supra Photo Leak
Five cars that James Bond should drive in 'Bond 25'
Five cars that James Bond should drive in 'Bond 25'
Toyota Supras At SEMA
Toyota Supras At SEMA
Toyota Supra Race Car Spy Shots
Toyota Supra Race Car Spy Shots
Toyota Supra Timeline
Toyota Supra Timeline