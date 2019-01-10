The roof pops up to create an extra place to sleep.

If you have a larger group of folks to take on a highway adventure, the new Carado Axion Studio might be a prime solution. This Ram ProMaster 1500-based RV packs a popup roof that reveals a second level with a sleeping loft, in addition to the standard bed below. The rig makes its debut at the Florida RV Super Show from January 16 to 20.

Carado already offers a standard version of the Axion with a traditional, fixed roof. The new Studio can lift its top to reveal a loft measuring 50.5 inches (1.28 meters) by 78 inches (1.98 meters). The area is accessible via a ladder, and once up there, occupants can open three zip-out windows.

The lower level has all the amenities you'd ever need for a good time on the road. There's a kitchenette with a refrigerator, two-burner stove, microwave, and sink. The couch converts into a double bed that measures 72 inches (1.83 meters) by 47 inches (1.19 meters). In the back, there's a bathroom featuring a shower, sink, and toilet. There's also a standard air conditioner for keeping cool. Buyers who expect to go camping in the wilderness instead of spending the night at RV parks can add an optional 200-watt solar cell, lithium-ion battery storage, and underhood generator.

The powertrain comes straight from the ProMaster 1500. A 3.6-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and running to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic.

The Axion Studio starts at $83,533, and a fully loaded example is around $92,000. While this rig doesn't have the quirkiness of many of the campers we see, there's no doubting that this seems like a very usable RV that would mean no more staying in motels on cross-country trips.

For a brief review of the Studio and a rundown of its features, check out the clip below.

Source: CaradoCarado RV via YouTube, Ultramobility via YouTube