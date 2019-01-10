Ford has disclosed the details of a major reconstructing plan it’s starting in Europe. The strategy is part of the company’s "broader global vision of providing smart vehicles for a smart world” and should help it recover its business in the region and return to profitability.

A major part of the new plan is focused on reviewing the company’s operations in Russia, while its factory in Bordeaux will stop producing small automatic transmissions in August this year. In addition, Ford will combine the headquarters of Ford UK and Ford Credit to a single site in Dunton, Essex. Nothing is confirmed yet, but these transformations are reported to “slash thousands of jobs,” according to Reuters.

“We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe,” commented Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president for Ford of Europe. “We will invest in the vehicles, services, segments, and markets that best support a long-term sustainably profitable business, creating value for all our stakeholders and delivering emotive vehicles to our customers.”

What’s probably way more interesting to regular customers, the automaker will import another SUV from the U.S. market to Europe. Its name will be revealed in April this year but our bet is Ford will bring the new Explorer to European showrooms. The model is already sold in Russia.

In addition, “an all-new Mustang-inspired full-electric performance utility” will be launched on the continent in 2020. Also, every new model from the new Focus onwards sold in Europe will include an electrified version, either a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, PHEV or full battery electric. This announcement includes all-new models and redesigns of existing vehicles.

As the compact MPV segment in Europe shrinks, Ford is considering axing its C-Max and Grand C-Max MPVs and is currently holding formal discussions with its Works Council. Nothing is said about the Mondeo and S-Max, which are also among the vehicles that are rumored to be facing the chopping block.

Source: Ford, Reuters