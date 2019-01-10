The McLaren 720S Coupe has proven itself at the drag strip where very few other stock cars have the courage to take on Woking’s mighty supercar. As this video is about to demonstrate, the 488 Pista rival is also insanely fast around a track such as the hugely demanding Nürburgring also known as the Mecca for prototype testing.

In the hands of sport auto’s Christian Gebhardt, the Super Series car lapped the ‘Ring in 7 minutes and 8.34 seconds. The performance itself is nothing short of impressive, but we need to keep in mind that behind the wheel of the 720S was not a professional driver. There’s also the matter of tires taking into account the supercar had a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa, which although great, there are grippier rubbers available – Pirelli’s own Trofeo R spring to mind.

7 minutes and 16 seconds into the video, we can see the McLaren 720S hitting 198 mph (318 kph), but what impresses the most is the insane acceleration it’s able to deliver while exiting the Nordschleife’s numerous corners. To think the Senna is even more of a track animal since it’s basically a hardcore 720S, it goes to show how far McLaren has come since revealing the MP4-12C about a decade ago.

Getting back to its Nürburgring lap time, the 720S was only about four seconds slower than the newly released Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO, but bear in mind that was driven around the track by AMG GT3 racing driver Maro Engel.

What’s next for McLaren? After introducing the spectacular three-seater Speedtail, the British supercar marque is on the verge of unveiling the 600LT Spider set to premiere on January 16. The third car part of the company’s Track25 business plan, the long-tail droptop will have a production run of just 12 months.

Video: sport auto / YouTube