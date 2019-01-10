Many supercar and exotic car manufacturers are reporting recording sales for 2018. McLaren and Rolls-Royce are among these automakers, and now even Porsche is happy to announce it delivered 256,255 vehicles worldwide through the last 12 months, more than ever before in a year in the history of the company.

The sales growth was driven mainly by the success of Porsche’s SUV models. For yet another year the most sold Porsche globally was the Macan with 86,031 vehicles followed closely by the Cayenne with 71,458 deliveries. Next is the Panamera which recorded the strongest growth year-over-year of 38 percent with 38,443 sales. Last but not least, the 911 also recorded double-digit rise - 35,573 sales or 10 percent more than 2017.

“The 911 capacity to fascinate is stronger than ever,” Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board at Porsche, comments the results. “We just celebrated the world premiere of the new 911 at the end of the year at the Los Angeles Autoshow, and yet our sports car icon once again inspired more customers in 2018 than in the previous year.”

With 80,108 Porsche sales and a 12-percent increase last year, China remains the most important single market for the automaker, followed by the U.S. with a three-percent increase to 57,202 vehicles. Europe was the most suffering market for the brand in 2018 with a decrease of four percent (77,216 sales) due to the new WLTP test cycle which forced manufacturers to begin installing gasoline particulate filters. In addition, Porsche stopped offering diesel cars in February last year.

Full sales figures for Porsche in 2018:

PORSCHE AG



Deliveries Full years 2017 2018 Difference Worldwide 246,375 256,255 4 % Europe 80,262 77,216 -4 % Germany 28,317 27,541 -3 % America 67,714 70,461 4 % USA 55,420 57,202 3 % Asia-Pacific, Africa

and Middle East 98,399 108,578 10 % China 71,508 80,108 12 %

Source: Porsche