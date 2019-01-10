With the Pikes Peak racer, Bentley has already built a faster Bentayga by cutting 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fat. The problem is you can’t just go to the dealership and buy one since the SUV-turned-race-car was engineered only to go up the hill at the Colorado event with Rhys Millen behind the wheel. However, an amped-up version of the opulent SUV is in the works and everyone will be able to buy it. “Everyone” as in those with the means to pay what will be a significant premium over the already pricy Bentayga.

According to a new report published by Autocar, the Bentayga Speed is coming out later this year with an upgraded twin-turbo 6.0-liter engine. Crewe’s engineers have apparently massaged the W12 engine to squeeze an extra 50 horsepower through various hardware and software upgrades. That would bring the grand total to a massive 650 hp, which would represent an extra nine horses compared to the Lamborghini Urus with which the Bentayga shares a lot of the hardware.

Another flavor of the Bentayga could be planned: Bentley Bentayga Sport Coupe-SUV Coming In 2019?

There’s no word about the amount of torque the W12 engine will deliver, but we won’t be too surprised if it will generate more than the already massive 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) available in the regular Bentayga. While the standard version of the high-end SUV does 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and hits 187 mph (301 kph), the Speed is said to drop below the four-second mark and reach 190 mph (306 kph).

Autocar says a diet is not on the agenda for the Bentayga Speed since Bentley plans on maintaining the same level of luxury and comfort. In other words, the high-performance version will have an almost identical weight, at a hefty 5,379 pounds (2,440 kilograms).

In terms of pricing, the report goes on to mention the Speed will cost roughly 10-15% more and the price hike will come along with subtle exterior and interior tweaks.

Note: Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak Limited Edition pictured.

Source: Autocar