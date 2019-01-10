Birmingham NEC, UK – 10 January, 2019 – Motorsport Network is making good on its promise to get fans closer to the action with the launch of Motorsport Live this year – a dedicated and expert global ticketing & travel operation that will provide a full service for fans wanting to take their passion for the sport to the trackside.

Motorsport Live’s end-to-end promise means its service spans all aspects of race attendance, from ticketing to travel, and on arrival at venues, a variety of options to provide a rich experience for fans from grandstands to immersive fan villages that often benefit from appearances from drivers, riders and team personnel.

The new operation will initially trade in five languages – English, German, French, Dutch, and Spanish - to provide native language services to fans in 30 markets. And during 2019, Motorsport Live will expand its availability to ten languages to provide a genuinely international facility for all racing fans, regardless of their location.

From launch, Motorsport Live will offer its customers experience and valuable insight in building trips and itineraries to F1, MotoGP and WEC races, with a commitment to extend these options to include many other series, events, and championships in the near future.

Customers of Motorsport Live will benefit from significant added value with a substantial package of discounts with every ticket purchase across Motorsport Network’s products and services, including premium content, subscriptions, merchandise and ecommerce.

The new Motorsport Live identity is the collective best of BookF1, the UK’s pre-eminent F1, MotoGP & WEC ticket and travel agency and the Dutch SportStadion operation, the trackside events company that brings fans closer to the action through fan villages at major motorsport events. Last season, as part of over 150,000 travel transactions made by the two companies, they accounted for close to 40% of all tickets sold for the Belgian Grand Prix and entertained 18,500 fans in a single fan village in Austria.

“Motorsport Live has been conceived expressly with the fan front and center to offer a unique value proposition. First of all, we have taken the headache away from planning a trip to the races. And secondly, our villages provide a genuine festival experience at trackside, with an amazing atmosphere among kindred racing enthusiasts. To this we add a unique ingredient of bringing the paddock to the fans, with the first-hand insight provided by team personnel and competitor appearances,” said James Allen, President, Motorsport Network.

Among much else to see and do, fans planning travel to races this year will have an opportunity to meet the Motorsport Live team first hand at the Autosport International Show, which runs from 10th-13th January. Motorsport Live are located in Hall 3, stand 3370 and tickets for the show are available here.

