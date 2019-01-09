The Lamborghini Huracán Evo gives the standard trim of the aging supercar a major upgrade, and now a new video provides evidence of the Italians developing a droptop version of the revised model. Expanding the revisions throughout the range makes sense since convertible buyers would surely want the additional performance.

This spy video is brief at just 33 seconds, but it provides a good look at the Huracán. The changes appear to be in line with the hardtop Evo, including moving the exhausts higher and installing a massive rear diffuser. This test mule might have a slightly different front fascia because there appear to be curvy elements at the lower corners, whereas the coupe has sharper edges there.

The Huracán Evo boasts 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) from its revised 5.2-liter V10, which is a decent upgrade over the powerplant's 602-hp (449-kW) output at launch in 2014. The result is a coupe that can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).

The company also tweaks the drivetrain so that the aall-wheel-drivesystem can send the output to just one wheel if the computer believes that's best for what the driver is asking the vehicle to do. In addition, there's now rear-wheel steering. The active suspension can now react even more quickly, too.

On the inside, there's now an 8.4-inch infotainment display that supports multi-finger gestures and voice commands.

The Evo coupe starts at $261,274 in the United States, and the convertible would very likely cost even more. With the hardtop's debut being so recent, the company might a little while to unveil the convertible. We should see its arrival before the end of the year, though.

Source: shut your face! via YouTube