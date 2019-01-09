Given their power, you might expect most the CEOs of most automakers to have special vehicles that show off what their company can do, but Toyota boss Akio Toyoda is the only current exec that really seems to use his control to do something cool. The Toyota Century is the brand's new halo luxury sedan, and Toyoda has a unique example from the company's GRMN performance division. In this clip, Toyoda arrives in his bespoke sedan to join some of the automaker's top performance vehicles.

The Toyota TS050 endurance racer, Prius GT300 from Japan's Super GT series, a GT86 race car, what appears to be a Super Formula open-wheel machine, and a camouflaged example of the forthcoming Supra are already waiting when Toyoda and his Century arrive. As a neat touch, someone in a racing uniform is doing chauffeur duties.

Toyota positions the Century as its ultimate luxury sedan. Prices start at the equivalent of nearly $180,000, and the company builds just 50 of them a month. Under the long hood, there's a 5.0-liter V8 with hybrid assistance that produces 376 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque. A CVT sends all of the output to the rear wheels.

The entire list of changes for Toyoda's GRMN Century is a bit of a mystery because the company doesn't discuss them. The performance division adds a mesh grille. A meaner splitter to the front has a red stripe that extends to the side sills. At the rear, there's a subtle trunk lip spoiler. This Century rides on larger wheels and bigger brakes. The ride height looks lower than on the stock sedan, so GRMN likely makes some suspension tweaks, too. A report from Japan also claims that the GRMN Century retains the production model's hybrid 5.0-liter V8 but has all-wheel drive.

More automotive execs need to have unique vehicles. We want BMW's Harald Kruger in a Rolls-Royce Phantom with tuning by the M division or Ford boss James Hackett in a Lincoln Continental with the drivetrain from a Ford GT.

Source: yashichi87able via YouTube