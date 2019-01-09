The 600LT Spider should pack the coupe's 592 HP but add the ability to open the roof to hear the engine better.
While we knew it was on the way, McLaren has finally released the first official teaser for the 600LT Spider. Unfortunately, the video only shows the shadow of the supercar with its top off, but the clip provides enough of a glimpse to get a decent idea of what the open-roofed model looks like. The full unveiling is on January 16, so there's not much of a wait to see the roofless ride.
Even without a full look in this clip, the recipe for the 600LT Spider is fairly clear. The meaner model uses the 570S as a starting point, so look for McLaren to take the 570S Spider and apply the upgrades from the 600LT coupe. The company's teaser promises tweaks like "increased power, reduced weight, optimized aerodynamics, track-focused dynamics, and limited availability."
McLaren unveiled the 600LT coupe to the public at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 pumps out 592-horsepower (441-kilowatt), versus the 562-hp (419-kW) tune of the mill in the standard 570S. The long tail can get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds, and the new convertible might only be a few tenths slower.
The teaser video reveals 600LT Spider shares the coupe's revised rear bodywork that has the exhausts exiting out the top of the rear deck. While not visible here, expect the convertible to have the hardtop's more aggressive front splitter and side sills. The droptop gains some attractive nacelles back there, too.
McLaren intends to build the 600LT Spider for only 12 months, so buyers don't have a lot of time to decide whether to get one.
Further information and images of the new LT, which is the third new car confirmed under the £1.2bn McLaren Automotive Track25 business plan that was announced last year, will be revealed online on Wednesday January 16, 2019 at 8:00a.m. EST/ 5:00a.m. PST.
The McLaren Longtail story began in 1997 with the McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’, which competed successfully that year in the FIA GT Championship. McLaren Automotive revived the Longtail name in 2015, with the launch of the 675LT Coupé, a limited-volume model that rapidly sold out. A 675LT Spider followed, all 500 examples of which were sold within two weeks. The fourth model to bear the ‘Longtail’ name, the 600LT Coupé, was revealed in July 2018 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
