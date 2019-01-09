Porsche introduced the 2020 911 Cabriolet in Carrera S and Carrera 4S on Tuesday, and in the brand’s usual fashion, the introduction of an online configurator immediately followed the debut of the new car. And just as we did with the 992 hardtop, we’re here to analyze exactly how pricey the new 911 Cab can get.

Answer: It can get really pricey.

In fact, go wild with Porsche’s legendarily extensive options catalog on the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S Cabriolet, and the price nudges up to $199,160, or $6,260 more than the most expensive 992 hardtop you can buy. That figure comes from the C4S Cab’s $133,400 starting price, a $1,250 destination charge, and a whopping $64,510 in options. Put another way, you could buy an option-free C4S Cabriolet and a 718 Cayman and still have $7,610 left. Hell, you could almost afford the new Audi Q8 just for the price of the options on the Lizard Green 911 shown above.

But just what would you get if you did splurge on the 911?

Well, besides the more powerful flat-six engine, eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and wet weather driving mode common to all 992s, the car we built above has the most expensive paint available – it’s one of five shades ringing up at $3,270. The wheels cost just over $2,500, while the Truffle Brown leather and Chalk contrast stitching demand $5,340.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are another big-ticket item, ringing up at $8,970, although we like the optional gloss-black calipers, so the price on our 911 was actually $9,860. Other performance-focused features include Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and four-wheel steering ($3,170 and $2,090, respectively), as well as a front-axle lift, to protect that lime green nose. The final high-price features we added were the $5,380 Premium Package (with the optional $2,000 LED headlights and $3,980 Burmester audio system) and the $5,460 Sport Package.

If you want a closer look at just how nutty this 911 configuration is, click here to head over to the Porsche configurator’s summary page. And if you want to try your hand at configuring your ideal 911 Cabriolet, the configurator is at your disposal.