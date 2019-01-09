Lexus has a fresh teaser for the RC F Track Edition that appropriately shows the hardcore coupe on a circuit. The clip is only 13 seconds long but provides a few tantalizing glimpses of the meaner model, in addition to letting us hear the engine note.

The clip provides further evidence that the RC F Track Edition is the performance-oriented, camouflaged model in previous spy shots (see above). The video and photos confirm that the coupe boasts extra parts like a new front fascia, wider fenders, and a massive wing. There's also a carbon fiber hood with a small extractor in the center.

The baritone engine sound in the new teaser indicates that there's still a V8 under the hood. Where the 5.0-liter powerplant currently produces 467 horsepower, we expect the Track Edition possible to receive the version of this engine from the LC 500 that makes 471 hp (351 kW). The engineers might even be able to unlock a few more ponies from the V8.

To match the track-ready look and growling engine, the special RC F should pack a few other performance goodies. Suspension modifications would likely drop the stock ride height and provide a firmer ride. From the spy shots, the brake calipers appear to be much larger than the ones on the existing RC F, too.

The RC F Track Edition makes its big debut at the North American International Auto Show on January 14, 2019. Motor1.com has a team of folks attending the show, so expect extensive coverage about everything premiering in the Motor City.

Source: Lexus International via YouTube