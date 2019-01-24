Rating cars is a notoriously tricky business. Reviewers have opinions, and occasionally, those color the coverage of a new vehicle. The editorial staff of Motor1.com attempts to get around those subjective thoughts and personal preferences with our rating system. We subject each car we review to the same crucible, which sees the editorial staff judge vehicles based on seven different metrics to determine a final rating based on a 10-star system.

The Methodology

Each vehicle can earn between one and ten stars, based on its performance in each category. From there, we determine the Verdict by taking a simple average of the scores in each category and rounding it to the nearest tenth of a point.

The editorial staff judges vehicles against only their direct competitors, which are listed at the bottom of each review. So when we say a certain vehicle has earned 6.4 stars, that score is relative to that car's group of direct competitors. Thus, two very different cars might earn the same score, but that doesn't mean they're equal in our eyes.

The Categories

Pricing: Put simply, Pricing is an analysis of a car's base and as-tested price. The most affordable car in the class is awarded points, as are vehicles that do away with convoluted option structures. Meanwhile, the car with the highest price in the class loses points, as do vehicles that nickel and dime customers for simple features, like Apple CarPlay or heated front seats. From there, vehicles gain and lose points based on the percentage difference between their as-tested and base price.

Design: Our team studies a car's interior and exterior design, with an eye towards aesthetic beauty, functionality, and in the case of the cabin, material quality, fit, and durability.

Our team studies a car's interior and exterior design, with an eye towards aesthetic beauty, functionality, and in the case of the cabin, material quality, fit, and durability. Comfort: After sitting in each seat, our editors judge the comfort of each row based on head, leg, and shoulder room, as well as the availability of features like heating/ventilation and massage functions. We also study how close a car comes to its rated capacities, so cars with vestigial backseats that automakers call four-seaters get dinged while limo-like third rows receive praise. Comfort also includes coverage of the cargo area, with an eye towards how it stacks up compared to the competition, as well as an assessment of a vehicle's noise, vibration, and harshness.

After sitting in each seat, our editors judge the comfort of each row based on head, leg, and shoulder room, as well as the availability of features like heating/ventilation and massage functions. We also study how close a car comes to its rated capacities, so cars with vestigial backseats that automakers call four-seaters get dinged while limo-like third rows receive praise. Comfort also includes coverage of the cargo area, with an eye towards how it stacks up compared to the competition, as well as an assessment of a vehicle's noise, vibration, and harshness. Tech and Connectivity: With automakers cramming more and more technology into vehicles, Tech and Connectivity is consistently one of the biggest, most in-depth elements of Motor1.com's reviews. Our team compares a vehicle's base content to its primary competition; the quality and quantity of available options; how customizable a vehicle is; the quality and sensibility of the infotainment system; and smart, cutting-edge technology like Audi's Matrix LED headlights or Mercedes-Benz's augmented reality navigation tech. Vehicles lose points for missing features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, forcing buyers into a dense structure of prerequisite options, and high subscription costs.

With automakers cramming more and more technology into vehicles, Tech and Connectivity is consistently one of the biggest, most in-depth elements of Motor1.com's reviews. Our team compares a vehicle's base content to its primary competition; the quality and quantity of available options; how customizable a vehicle is; the quality and sensibility of the infotainment system; and smart, cutting-edge technology like Audi's Matrix LED headlights or Mercedes-Benz's augmented reality navigation tech. Vehicles lose points for missing features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, forcing buyers into a dense structure of prerequisite options, and high subscription costs. Performance and Handling: This section includes the bulk of a review's driving impressions. A vehicle's engine, transmission, ride and handling, and brakes are all covered, while vehicles that excel in one particular discipline – such as off-road ability or track times – also earn points for their single-minded perfection.

This section includes the bulk of a review's driving impressions. A vehicle's engine, transmission, ride and handling, and brakes are all covered, while vehicles that excel in one particular discipline – such as off-road ability or track times – also earn points for their single-minded perfection. Safety: Vehicles that have earned five stars in crash tests from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, as well as ratings of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick + from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earn points, as do vehicles with standard (or at least affordable) all-encompassing active safety suites. Vehicles with advanced headlight technology and those with lights highly rated by IIHS also earn points. Vehicles lose points for poor crash ratings, a lack of active safety (vehicles without automatic emergency braking automatically lose a point, regardless of other active driving assistants), poor visibility, and lousy headlights. Vehicles that have not been crash tested by NHTSA or IIHS are neither awarded or penalized.

Vehicles that have earned five stars in crash tests from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, as well as ratings of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick + from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earn points, as do vehicles with standard (or at least affordable) all-encompassing active safety suites. Vehicles with advanced headlight technology and those with lights highly rated by IIHS also earn points. Vehicles lose points for poor crash ratings, a lack of active safety (vehicles without automatic emergency braking automatically lose a point, regardless of other active driving assistants), poor visibility, and lousy headlights. Vehicles that have not been crash tested by NHTSA or IIHS are neither awarded or penalized. Fuel Economy: Vehicles earn points based on their combined EPA fuel economy estimate. Vehicles that require Premium fuel lose points automatically, while electrified vehicles automatically receive full marks. Vehicles the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't rate – such as heavy-duty trucks – receive a single point by default.

Additional Information