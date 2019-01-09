According to many, poor visibility is one of the main disadvantages of modern cars compared to older, more traditionally-designed vehicles. A few companies have already presented different tech solutions to improve the overall visibility, including a transparent A-pillar and even a transparent hood which is now an option on the all-new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. The Paris-based automotive supplier Valeo is taking things a step further by introducing a technology that lets you see through your trailer or caravan.

Debuting at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, the so-called XtraVue Trailer system uses several cameras mounted at the back of the vehicle and the rear of the trailer or caravan. The image from all sources is combined into a single homogenous image which shows what’s happening behind the vehicle on an additional small display somewhere on the center console. The overall idea is brilliant but we wish the device could be integrated into the factory infotainment system and use its display. That’s probably in the works.

According to Valeo, maneuvers should be “easier than ever, whatever the size of the trailer or caravan being pulled” with drivers easily changing “lanes, reverse and park, all with full control over their environment.”

Also in Las Vegas at this year’s CES, Valeo is showcasing a range of 48-volt electrical systems that help reduce fuel consumption in vehicles and is also unveiling “the full scope of its expertise in autonomy and connectivity.” Speaking of self-driving technologies, the company will display its Drive4U Remote and Voyage XR systems, as well as the Drive4U which is an autonomous vehicle that will be cruising the streets of Las Vegas fitted solely with series-produced sensors.

Another interesting system Valeo is bringing to CES is the PictureBeam Monolithic which has been developed in cooperation with CREE and is basically a new generation lighting system that projects information and images onto the road.

Source: Valeo