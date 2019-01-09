We’ll try to hold our anger back on this one, folks. Fortunately, all the under-age offenders responsible for this mess were apprehended by police and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center in Houston, Texas. However, that’s a minor comfort to folks at this CarMax dealership where over 20 cars were damaged. Nobody was injured, but vehicular casualties include such delectable rides as a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Ford Mustang GT, Porsche 911, and a Jaguar XE. All total, the damages reportedly reached $800,000, and that number could go up.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the unnamed juveniles broke into the CarMax dealership late Sunday night. Once inside, they nabbed keys and basically turned the whole place into their personal demolition derby, crashing into everything in sight. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shared some of the carnage on Facebook, and as you can see, there is some significant damage. In fact, in a video interview with KPRC Houston, he said it was the most damage he’d seen “with blatant disregard to vehicles and property” in his 33-year career.

Fortunately, people tend to notice things like an impromptu demolition derby happening in the middle of the night at a well-lit, fenced-in dealership, especially when surveillance cameras and security teams are watching. Police arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the kids, who at least had enough sense to ditch the cars before escaping on foot. It’s believed they were trying to steal cars, but the dealership lot was secured to the point where the dimwitted delinquents couldn’t break free.

The juveniles didn’t get far on foot. Two were caught near the dealership and the remaining two were apprehended at home. Now the four youngsters – two age 14 and two age 16 – are facing charges of first-degree felony criminal mischief. We’d love to say the kids will face an even larger punishment at home, but apparently police officers are already familiar with two of them. So sad.

Here’s hoping someone can intervene to become a positive influence in the lives of these kids before it’s too late.

Source: The Houston Chronicle, KPRC 2 Click2Houston via YouTube, Facebook, Reddit