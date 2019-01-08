BMW's Designworks division specializes in partnering with other companies to imagine the future, and its latest undertaking is the Futurelight Camper concept that comes from a collaboration with outdoor clothing company The North Face. The compact rig provides a safe sleeping space when going on an adventure in frigid conditions. The concept is currently on display at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

The exterior of the camper uses The North Face's Futurelight fabric that uses what the business calls Nanospinning technology to make a breathable and waterproof material by incorporating nano-sized holes for allowing air to move with keeping the inside dry. BMW stretches the fabric over a geodesic-dome-pattern frame.

BMW and The North Face's official announcement doesn't provide much more info about the Futurelight Camper concept, but their renderings of it offer additional details. The lower frame is carbon fiber, and there appears to be enough room for two people to sleep inside. The general layout suggests that a couple could tow the camper to the desired spot and then take a hike through the snow. When they return this concept would provide a dry place to sleep. We hope the Futurelight fabric offers a modicum of heat insulation or the occupants might need to cuddle to keep warm.

We aren't sure whether it's a coincidence or a purposeful homage, but the Futurelight Camper bears a more than passing resemblance to the classic BMW Isetta, at least when looking at them from certain angles.

BMW doesn't intend to put the camper concept into production. However, The North Face will begin selling clothing using the Futurelight fabric as part of the Fall 2019 line.

Source: BMW