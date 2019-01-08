The exterior skin uses The North Face's new Futurelight material that is waterproof and breathable.
BMW's Designworks division specializes in partnering with other companies to imagine the future, and its latest undertaking is the Futurelight Camper concept that comes from a collaboration with outdoor clothing company The North Face. The compact rig provides a safe sleeping space when going on an adventure in frigid conditions. The concept is currently on display at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.
The exterior of the camper uses The North Face's Futurelight fabric that uses what the business calls Nanospinning technology to make a breathable and waterproof material by incorporating nano-sized holes for allowing air to move with keeping the inside dry. BMW stretches the fabric over a geodesic-dome-pattern frame.
BMW and The North Face's official announcement doesn't provide much more info about the Futurelight Camper concept, but their renderings of it offer additional details. The lower frame is carbon fiber, and there appears to be enough room for two people to sleep inside. The general layout suggests that a couple could tow the camper to the desired spot and then take a hike through the snow. When they return this concept would provide a dry place to sleep. We hope the Futurelight fabric offers a modicum of heat insulation or the occupants might need to cuddle to keep warm.
We aren't sure whether it's a coincidence or a purposeful homage, but the Futurelight Camper bears a more than passing resemblance to the classic BMW Isetta, at least when looking at them from certain angles.
BMW doesn't intend to put the camper concept into production. However, The North Face will begin selling clothing using the Futurelight fabric as part of the Fall 2019 line.
Designworks, a BMW Group Company
Las Vegas, NV – January 8, 2019... In Las Vegas today, BMW Group subsidiary Designworks unveiled a new camper concept and virtual reality experience, in partnership with The North Face, to imagine the future of protection from the elements.
The lightweight camper concept and virtual experience were designed by Designworks to showcase a new fabric innovation from The North Face called FUTURELIGHT™, which uses Nanospinning technology to create the world’s most advanced, breathable, waterproof material.
“We combined both physical and digital worlds to showcase this material, ensuring the holistic vision of the brand was clearly communicated, while giving people a real ‘hands-on’ experience,” said Laura Robin, Designworks LA Studio Director. “Thinking about extreme performance in new and unexpected ways from our experience of working across multiple industries, helped us to provide consumers with a unique and never before seen insight into the very heart of the material and its key attributes.”
The FUTURELIGHT camper was inspired by the 2008 BMW GINA Light Visionary Model concept car. Like the GINA Concept, the FUTURELIGHT™ Camper is made of a fabric outer shell, consisting of a flexible material stretched over an iconic geodesic dome to demonstrate the potential uses of FUTURELIGHT™ fabric beyond just apparel.
The revolutionary Nanospinning process used to create FUTURELIGHT™, has allowed the The North Face designers to add air permeability into the membrane of a fabric for the first time. The process creates nano-sized holes, allowing for incredible porosity while still maintaining total waterproofness, letting air move through the material and provide more venting than ever before.
The FUTURELIGHT™ Camper, is on display during the global consumer electronics tradeshow, by invite-only Jan. 7 – Jan. 11 in Las Vegas. FUTURELIGHT™ will first become available to consumers in The North Face Fall 2019 product line and will be featured across the brand’s pinnacle performance collections.
