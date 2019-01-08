A brand new Ford Focus ST should be arriving at European showrooms later this year and we are yet to find what will power the new hot hatch. Suggestions vary from a 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost to a significantly larger 2.3-liter turbo engine taken from the Focus RS. Regardless of the displacement, the motor will have three or, hopefully, four cylinders, unlike the second-generation Focus ST which had a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder Volvo-sourced turbo engine.

In stock form, the engine was good for 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2.5T is known for its robust design which allows for significant power upgrades and this tuned Focus ST MK2 with as much as 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) is the living proof.

Yes, you read that right. This humble hatchback has supercar levels of power thanks to the extensive modifications done by its current owner. We’re not going to list all the upgrades installed to the engine – you better learn more about them through the video at the top, but we’ll just mention the car still runs on its stock gearbox. That's amazing.

With such a crazy amount of power on just two driving wheels at the front, this Focus is probably not the safest car to drive. The owner even says he’s scared of going around corners too fast because the car literally wants to kill him. What an honest guy.

One thing this heavily tuned car got us thinking is… why don’t they make them like they used to anymore?! Yes, the new lighter and more efficient Focus ST is definitely going to be awesome, but we don’t believe its engine, whatever it’s going to be, will be capable of coping with the amounts of power this old-school, over-engineered 2.5-liter turbo has. Just saying.

Source: LivingLifeFast on YouTube