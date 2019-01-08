Formerly positioned as Mercedes’ entry point into the sedan lineup, the CLA is being pushed upmarket to distance itself from the cheaper A-Class Sedan. Rather than introducing the second generation at the Detroit Auto Show next week, the three-pointed star is skipping the show altogether and is unveiling the stylish sedan in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show.

We already know from the extensive teaser campaign that focus will be on the CLA Edition 1, which is set to feature a high level of equipment as well as numerous styling tweaks inside and out. As with other Edition 1 versions of recent new Mercedes models, the generously equipped CLA will be available only during the model’s first 12 months on the market. The teasers – which we’ve attached below – also revealed numerous orange accents inside and out.

11 Photos

With the CLA no longer being the cheapest Mercedes in the United States, it means the sleek sedan will pack some extra goodies over the A-Class Sedan to justify the premium. That being said, the biggest difference between the two cars will be represented by the more appealing design with a sloped roofline and a CLS-esque rear end. As previewed by teasers, the interior will echo the cabin of the A-Class Sedan.

The reason why Mercedes is unveiling the 2020 CLA at CES rather than at an auto show is that it has made some progress with the MBUX infotainment system. Features you can’t get for the time being on the A-Class hatchback, A-Class Sedan or the B-Class will be implemented in the CLA. One interesting tech previewed already is the automatic dome light likely motion-activated via onboard sensors. As shown below in a recent teaser we haven’t shared yet, owners will be able to hook up their smartwatches to the car.

Aside from introducing the new CLA, Mercedes is also hosting the U.S. debuts of the EQC electric crossover and the Vision Urbanetic concept. In addition, there are going to be some “key news” regarding Daimler Trucks’ autonomous ambitions.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

'