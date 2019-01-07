Lamborghini didn't just give the Huracan a facelift, it gave it a sporty new name and an updated engine, too. The Evo wields a more-powerful 5.2-liter V10, now producing 630 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque to match the hardcore Performante model. It's also lighter, tipping the scales at 3,135 pounds dry (1,422 kilograms), and can now sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).

Naturally, all that impressive performance has an equally eye-watering price to match. In the U.S., the Huracan Evo starts at $261,274, meaning this outrageous supercar is probably out of reach for most of us. But now we can at least spend an afternoon dreaming of our unattainable Huracan Evo with Lambo’s recently launched configurator.

Let's start with the exterior; the Huracan Evo has an impressive 40 color options. Five of those colors fall into the entry-level "Solid" category. Another five of those colors are in the "Metallic" category, 13 colors are in the "Pearl" category, 11 are in the "Matt" category, and six – including the beautiful Blu Nethuns pictured here – are part of the "Special Metallic" category. And with an available Style package, which adds either gloss black accent pieces or body color panels – including a rear diffuser – there's no shortage of customization options.

The Huracan Evo has four different wheel options, each in 20-inch fitments and available in either forged silver – or depending on the wheel – shiny black, matt black, or a dark gunmetal color. Some, like the “Loge” set even offer with an available center red bolt. There are also eight brake caliper color options, including colors like silver, black, yellow, green, orange, red, blue, and light green, and an option for either a transparent engine cover or one in shiny black.

Inside, there are eight different interior options: Unicor leather, both a single-colored and multi-colored Sportivo leather, a multi-colored Alcantara, an Elegante leather – both single-colored and with optional black accents – and a Sportivo Alcantara with black seats. Plus you can get special trims like Q-Citura and a Carbon Skin, an even the floor mats, seat belts, and steering wheel are customizable in different colors and materials.

As far as options go, there aren't many. Things like a travel and smoker package, Lamborghini telemetry, a lifting system, an ambient light package, and naturally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Of course, Lamborghini doesn't list a price for all these options, but if you have to ask...

18 Photos

If you want to build the Huracan Evo of your dreams, head over to the Lamborghini website.

Source: Lamborghini