In addition to constantly hunting for tidbits of information about the mid-engined Corvette, the folks at Midengine Corvette Forum are also creating attractive renderings of the much-anticipated model. This 360-degree video of a new 3d model comes from modeler Charles Cronley who goes by the username Chazcron on the forum.

8 Photos

If this rendering looks familiar to anyone, it's because the model here is an updated version of Cronley's previous attempt in early December. Where the earlier one had some jagged edges, he was able to smooth out the shape for this one.

The new rendering looks ready to roll into a game like Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo Sport, and it seems fairly accurate based existing spy shots. The mid-engined 'Vette has very few vintage styling cues that connect the appearance to previous generations. The closest element to a callback is the front end that combines angular headlights and a sharp-edged nose that evoke the current C7 model.

At the back, the mid-engined Corvette uses a patented rear deck layout that combines the glass for outward visibility and mesh for venting heat from the engine. The inwardly slanted taillights look like a more aggressive take on the lamps from the C7.

Rumors currently indicate the mid-engined Corvette would initially arrive with an updated 6.2-liter LT1 V8 making around 520 horsepower (388 kilowatts). Later, a Grand Tour variant would use a version of the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 in the Cadillac CT6-V. Finally, the Grand Sport would boast a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 with even more power.

If the mid-engined 'Vette isn't your thing, a variant of the front-engined model is sticking around, too.

Source: Charles Cronley via YouTube via Midengine Corvette Forum