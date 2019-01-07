After a few months in your garage, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 505-horsepower (376-kilowatt) twin-turbo V6 might start to feel little less invigorating as the ample power becomes your new normal. The folks at tuner Romeo Ferraris are ready to solve this problem by offering a tuning kit for the Stelvio that bumps the output to 548 hp (409 kW) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters), instead of 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) in stock trim. The company claims that the mods take the SUV's top speed to 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour), versus the standard 176 mph (283 kph).

To really advertise the extra output, Romeo Ferraris built an eye-catching Stelvio. The exterior wrap has a color-shifting effect that is mostly dark green but can show bronze and purple hues, depending on how light hits the body. The firm also adds white-tinted carbon fiber for trim on the grille surround, mirror caps, and door handles. The SUV rides on a set of 20-inch OZ wheel with a 10-spoke design.

The sporty appearance also gets some help from the tuner's wheel spacers. They broaden the front track by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters) and the rear by 0.98 inches (25 mm). A new set of springs lowers the ride height, too. A Ragazzon dual exhaust has electronically adjustable valves to tweak the sound from the pipes.

If an owner has a lesser trim of the Stelvio, the Romeo Ferraris can still help them out. The firm's upgrade kit for the gas-fueled 2.0-liter turbo available in Europe pushes the output to 243 hp (181 kW), instead of 197 hp (147 kW). The more powerful 2.0-liter familiar to American buyers has 309 hp (230 kW) rather than 276 hp (206 kW). For the diesel options, the tuned 2.0-liter makes 225 hp (168 kW) in comparison to the stock 207 hp (155 kW), and the 2.2-liter has 208 hp (155 kW), rather than 176 hp (132 kW).

Source: Romeo Ferraris