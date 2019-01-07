The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is just hours away from debuting at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, and this spy video catches the development of the future Shooting Brake wagon variant. Contrary to the model name, this is not a long-roof two-door but instead a more conventional five-door estate with a stylish rear end that arches backward.

Up to the B-pillar, the Shooting Brake looks the same as the CLA-Class sedan. It features a low-slung nose with canted headlights that give the front end a sporty look. Farther back, the model has an extended roof that increases cargo space and possibly rear headroom, too. To keep the tail from looking too boxy, there's still a gentle curve to the top that plunges quickly at the hatchback.

11 Photos

Beyond the revised styling at the rear, it's safe to guess the CLA-Class sedan (teaser photos above) and Shooting Brake to be otherwise identical. On the inside, there will be an expansive pair of digital screens – one for handling the instruments and the other for infotainment. For a high-class look, there's lots of metallic trim.

The Shooting Brake would also share its powertrains with the sedan. This means that the high-performance CLA35 trim should be available in the wagon. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). A seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox routes to the output to all four wheels. In the A-Class hatchback, this is enough muscle to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds, and that figure shouldn't change much for the CLA-Class.

There's no word yet whether the meaner CLA45 might be available on the wagon. It also uses a turbo 2.0-liter but pushes the output to around 400 hp (298 kW).

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube