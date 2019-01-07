Mercedes-Benz is preparing for a busy 2019 which should begin with the debut of the new CLA very, very soon. In addition to the stylish compact sedan, we will also see a number of revamped SUVs and crossovers in the next 12 months, and the new GLE Coupe is most likely one of them. A new batch of spy shots suggests its debut might come during the last three months of the year as it’s clearly visible work is well underway.

This is a different prototype than the one we saw in November 2018 but it appears to be from the same or at least very similar specification. This is definitely not an AMG model and we bet it has a six-cylinder diesel engine under the hood, which is likely to remain the core engine for the SUV-coupe mashup.

20 Photos

Despite the significant amount of camouflage, we are able to see the overall profile of the new model won’t change over the one that’s on sale today. However, a heavily revised rear end should give it a more dynamic and athletic look. The front will remain largely unchanged but, again, will feature sharper lines and more dramatic curves.

The familiar profile will hide an all-new architecture which should bring important improvements over the current model. These include a new range-topping diesel variant with as much as 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts), as well as an AMG model with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo motor under the hood. It will replace the current 5.5-liter twin-turbo and should deliver more than 550 hp (410 kW).

What’s even more interesting, the lesser AMG models, currently offered with a V6 gas unit, will receive the powertrain of the CLS 53 AMG. This means the gas engine will be supported by an electric motor for a combined output of at least 430 hp (320 kW).

Photos: Automedia