After a couple of teasers released on the Unica smartphone app reserved to Lamborghini clients, the new Huracan EVO is making its full debut today for everyone to see and admire. The new version is essentially a mid-cycle refresh for the baby Lambo bringing an assortment of upgrades inside and out as well as in the engine compartment.

First and foremost, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine now pushes 630 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque like in the hardcore Performante. Tipping the scales at a low 1,422 kilograms (3,135 pounds, dry), the supercar offers an impressive acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds (0.3s quicker than before) and tops out at more than 202 mph (325 kph).

Other important changes to the car’s technical specifications include the adoption of rear-wheel steering for extra agility as well as a four-wheel torque vectoring system. Lamborghini’s engineers have also updated the active suspension with instantly adaptable dampers and have tweaked the all-wheel-drive system to support power transfer to only one wheel.

We’ve already gone through the subtle design changes in the previous article, but we only had a single image showing the rear of the car with its Performante-like dual exhaust and a more aggressive bumper. The front of the Huracan Evo features a meaner bumper with a splitter featuring a built-in wing to enhance aero. At the sides, we notice the new 20-inch alloy wheels in the Aesir design and the reshaped air intakes.

By far the biggest changes have occurred inside the cabin where the center console now accommodates a big 8.4-inch touchscreen display as previously mentioned. It has support for multi-finger gestures and it’s from where the driver will adjust just about everything, including the seats, climate control settings, as well as the Apple CarPlay integration. Voice commands are also supported, as is an optional dual-camera telemetry system if you plan on taking your Huracan EVO to the track.

Customer deliveries of the improved Lamborghini Huracan will commence this spring, with prices starting at $261,274 in the United States. At an additional cost, there are going to be optional style packs, carbon forged composites materials, and many other upgrades.

Source: Lamborghini