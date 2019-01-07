It was only several months ago when BMW unveiled the all-new 3 Series and already the sports sedan is stretching out for its China-only Li variant. In standard form, we’ve learned the 2019 3er is bigger than a 5 Series (E39) and not much smaller than a 5 Series (E60), but this long-wheelbase derivative is even larger.

While the 3 Series you’ll be able to buy in Europe and the United States is going to be 4.71 meters (185.7 inches U.S. model) long, the China-exclusive 3 Series Li has an overall length of 4.83 meters (190.1 inches). That means it’s 12 centimeters (4.72 inches) longer than the Euro-spec model, according to AutoWeek.nl. Most of the stretch (11 cm or 4.33 inches) will be going into the wheelbase, which is set to measure a generous 2.96 meters (116.5 inches) and grant passengers sitting in the back with superior legroom.

Featured here is a 325 Li M Sport sedan with virtually the same design as the global version. Although not necessarily noticeable, the rear doors of the new 3 Series Li are going to be slightly longer thanks to the stretched wheelbase. Its European equivalent is the 320i with 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is good enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 148 mph (238 kph).

Local joint venture BMW Brilliance will assemble the 325 Li in China where only the long-wheelbase model will be available as it is the case with the bigger 5 Series Li launched a couple of years ago. The longer 3 Series will go up against other China-only LWB models from premium brands, including the Audi A4 L, Jaguar XE L, and the Mercedes C-Class L.

It will have some big shoes to fill taking into account the previous-generation 3 Series Li raked up 130,000 sales last year in the People’s Republic. The market launch is programmed for later in 2019.

Source: BMW