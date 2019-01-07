It’s absolutely natural that Chris Harris loves fast, track-focused cars. After all, he has an extensive racing career and has driven many race cars including the Porsche 911 Cup, Renault Sport R.S. 01, Aston Martin Vantage GT12, Van Diemen FF1600, Rover SD1, and Jaguar E-Type. That’s one hell of a good company but it misses a car from Italy's Prancing Horse.

What better way to fix this than a couple of laps behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Pista. For those of you unfamiliar with the model, there are two important things you need to know. First, Pista means a track in Italian. Second, the 488 Pista is the most powerful member of the brand’s 458/488 family.

According to Harris, the supercar is not just a track beast that can record “stupid track times”, but, thanks to its factory “slippery tires” and suspension tune, it is also a good vehicle for the public roads. That’s a balance Harris finds as “the correct decision” and we can’t agree more. In fact, during our first drive of the 488 Pista, we had the very same feeling:

“With all the controls deactivated, it is full throttle, but the beauty of the highly-evolved CT-OFF is Ferrari’s control’s down-to-the-millimeter precision, smooth and accommodating for the driver. Despite its name, the adaptive suspension is perfect for the road, especially on uneven asphalt,” our editor noted in the summer of 2018.

And that twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It’s apparently better than any other turbo motor Ferrari has ever made and behaves more like a naturally aspirated unit plus the massive amounts of torque released when pushed hard. The engine in question is a 3.9-liter, eight-cylinder that produces no less than 720 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Power reaches the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Source: Top Gear on YouTube