We are only one day away from the world debut of the second-generation CLA, so it seems just about right this latest (and possibly final) teaser is quite revealing. Mercedes took to Facebook to share a video of the stylish sedan, while the company’s design boss Gorden Wagener shared an image on his personal Instagram account with the 2020 CLA hiding under covers.

Even though Mercedes now has the A-Class Sedan serving as the automaker’s entry-level sedan, the CLA is not going anywhere as the Germans believes there’s room in the lineup for the two models to peacefully co-exist. It’s a similar story with their rivals at BMW as they’re doing the same with the 1-Series Sedan and 2 Series Gran Coupe.

11 Photos

Getting back to the teaser at hand, it shows not just an ordinary 2020 CLA, but the generously equipped Edition 1 you’ll be able to buy during the model’s first year on the market. Aside from packing a lot of kit, the special version appears to have an assortment of orange accents inside and out to spice things up furthermore.

Rather than introducing the car at the forthcoming Detroit Auto Show, Mercedes has decided to skip NAIAS this year and unveil the new CLA in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show. That’s because the MBUX infotainment system already seen in the A-Class hatchback, sedan, and the B-Class minivan has learned new tech tricks we’ll see at the show.

Mercedes hasn’t said a word about the CLA’s technical specifications, but we’re expecting the oily bits to be essentially carried over from the more humble A-Class Sedan. We won’t be too surprised if the second generation will come with a bump in size considering the five-door hatchback is bigger than its predecessor. That will translate into a more spacious cabin, especially for rear passengers, and an increase in the trunk’s size as well.

We will have all the details about the 2020 Mercedes CLA tomorrow when the premium compact sedan will debut at CES.

Source: Mercedes-Benz / Facebook, Gorden Wagener / Instagram