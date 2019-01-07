Chinese startup Byton took the automotive world by surprise last year at the Consumer Electronics Show where it exhibited the M-Byte concept with a gargantuan touchscreen display for the infotainment system. For this year’s show in Las Vegas, the company decided to unveil the production-ready cabin of its electric SUV, complete with an expansive 48-inch display or a bit wider than seven iPads put side by side. Tesla’s 17-inch screen doesn’t look so big anymore, does it?

Dubbed the “Shared Experience Display” (SED), it’s by far the largest screen you will find in the automotive industry and stretches from one A-pillar to the other. While at a first glance it might seem distracting because of its sheer size, Byton mentions it does not interfere with the driver’s line of sight. The Chinese automaker mentions the SED complies with all safety and crash standards in all the markets where the M-Byte will be sold.

Here's a comparison between the 2018 concept (left) and the 2019 production version (right).

You’d think such a giant display would be more than enough for the interior of a car, but there’s another one incorporated within the steering wheel. Located just above the driver’s airbag, the 7-inch touchscreen allows the person behind the wheel to configure the car and go through the functions offered by the SED.

But wait, there’s more. Compared to the concept shown 12 months ago, the road-going EV has gained an 8-inch touchpad mounted between the front seats so that the passenger can play with the SED and its numerous features. Because there’s no such thing as having too many screens inside a car, the passengers sitting in the back have their own displays linked to the infotainment system. That brings the grand total to five screens.

Screens aside, this is still first and foremost an EV. A full reveal of the Byton M-Byte production version is programmed for the middle of the year ahead of production start towards the end of 2019 at the Nanjing plant in China. Buyers will get to pick between a 71-kWh, 250-mile base model estimated to start at $45,000 and a more expensive 95-kWh, 325-mile variant.

The M-Byte electric SUV will be available at first in homeland China, with North America and Europe to follow in 2020.

Source: Byton