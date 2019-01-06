It was only a couple of days ago when Lamborghini published in an unconventional way two teaser images of the facelifted Huracan and now they’ve done it again. “Unconventional” because the previous photos and the new one as well weren’t posted on social media or the company’s official media site, but on Unica. What the heck is Unica you ask? It’s a smartphone app anyone can download, but you’ll need an invite to actually use it.

With “exclusive preview” written in the background, this image allows us to see the refreshed baby bull, though you will have a hard time identifying what has actually changed. The first thing you’ll notice will undoubtedly be the “Evo” suffix to denote this isn’t an ordinary LP610-4. The second obvious change is the reworked exhaust system with the dual tips reminding us of the hardcore Performante. The new exhaust finishers flank the license plate, which on the Performante is positioned a bit lower on the bumper.

Story developing…

Source: Lamborghini via Auto Express