Nissan is showcasing its vision for new in-car technology that allows the driver to ‘see’ around corners with the help of the internet.

On display at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 8-12, the technology combines the output of sensors around the vehicle with data from the Cloud to give the driver a picture of the world around them.

Nissan says the technology, which has been dubbed I2V, or Invisible-to-Visible, could even show drivers what is likely to be waiting around the next bend.

By using Nissan’s Omni-Sensing technology, I2V will gather data from the car’s onboard sensors and the real-time traffic data held in the Cloud to build up a 360-degree map of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings.

The system can also monitor the occupants of the vehicle to anticipate when they need help finding something or whether they need to take a break.

All this data is built up and displayed interactively, with “human-like” avatars appearing in the car to offer help and support.

Nissan says the whole system is designed to make driving a more enjoyable experience, whether the car is used autonomously or piloted by a human driver.

When the driver takes control, the Omni-Sensing technology displays its information as an overlay in the driver’s field of vision, alerting drivers to hazards such as corners with poor visibility, irregular road surfaces or oncoming traffic.

The system will also advise drivers of the best lane to drive in when the traffic is heavy, while the onboard computers will scan parking spaces, before offering to take over the parking duties for the driver.

Drivers will also be able to book a professional driver coach from the Metaverse. The professional appears as an avatar in the car, advising the driver of the best way to drive.

When the car is driven autonomously, however, the cabin will set itself up to give the occupants the most enjoyable journey possible. For example, if it’s raining outside, the I2V system will project a sunny ambiance into the cabin.

And when the car is approaching a new destination, it will search the Metaverse for a knowledgeable local guide, who can communicate with the vehicle’s occupants in real time.

"By helping you see the invisible, I2V enhances your confidence and makes driving more enjoyable," said Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader at the Nissan Research Centre. "The interactive features create an experience that’s tailored to your interests and driving style so that anyone can enjoy using it in their own way."

Source: Nissan