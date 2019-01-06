How many of you planned to start going to the gym in the new year and have already given up? Well, Volkswagen may have a solution.

The German manufacturer says that the average van driver aims to work out twice a week, while only one in 10 admits to having a healthy diet due to a heavy workload getting in the way. What's more, hours of sitting can slow the metabolism – which affects the ability to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, and metabolize fat – and may over time, contribute to weaker muscles and bones, or so Volkswagen helpfully tells us anyway.

So to help van drivers keep healthy while working it has created a unique exercise regimen that can be completed anywhere, anytime, with its Mobile Gym Transporter.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles teamed up with Pimlico Plumbers, one of its fleet customers to devise a well-rounded workout. The training regime makes use of the Transporter’s body panels and load bay with the Bumper Dips and Panel Push-Ups plus everyday tools and gear stored in the racking with moves like the Pipe Clean and Press and Toolbox Squat and Raise.

"Our brand promise 'Working With You' is devised to keep customers and their businesses moving forward, and that goes beyond just the health of the vehicle," said Sarah Cox, head of marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "We want to encourage van drivers to get fit this New Year with our on-the-go workout that can be done anywhere drivers may find themselves with a spare five minutes."

The Volkswagen Mobile Gym Transporter exercise regime

Cable Skip

Ensure cable is long enough to loop over your head with some slack. Use this as a cardio warm-up with 30 seconds skipping followed by 30 seconds rest and repeat 10 times.

Toolbox Squat & Raise (10-20 reps)

Hold the toolbox out in front of you and squat from the knees ensuring you keep your arms out in front of you, back straight and feet flat. Stand back up and raise the toolbox above your head before repeating.

Pipe Clean & Press (10-20 reps)

Start with the pipe on the floor and bend down keeping your back straight. Lift the pipe to chest height and get comfortable with the weight before pressing it overhead with straight arms.

Bumper Dips (10-20 reps)

With the rear doors open, place your hands on the bumper and stretch your legs out in front of you. Lower yourself down until your elbows reach 90 degrees or you touch the floor.

Seated Wrench Curls (10-20 reps)

Open the side door and sit on the edge. Take a wrench and lift from your waist to your shoulder keeping your body still. Repeat for a wrench in each hand.

Panel Push-Ups (10-20 reps)

Place your hands on the bumper facing the van in a regular press-up position with your legs straight out behind you. Lower yourself towards the bumper before lifting yourself back up.

Source: Volkswagen