The latest generation G-Class might be its most luxurious version, but Mercedes isn't about to lose its all-conquering roots. We have seen the G-Wagen muddy terrains with a tutorial from the "fastest woman on four wheels," now it's time to see the G-Class go through inches of water.

In the latest video from Mercedes-Benz (see the video on top of this page), there are three simple steps on how to wade water using your $120,000 SUV.

First, you have to measure the depth of the water you're about to go into. Mercedes has upgraded the G-Wagen's water wading capacity to 70 centimeters (2.3 feet), so that's just about your limit. Since you don't have the means to measure the water depth exactly, give your best guesstimate and just hope for the best.

Next, you have to enter the water slow and steady. Your maximum speed is 10 kilometers per hour (6.2 miles per hour) and don't forget to hold a steady speed. You should not, no matter what happens, stop as the waves might catch the car from behind.

Lastly, your brakes would definitely be wet after the ordeal, so make sure to un-wet it by tapping on the brakes lightly for several times. This will dry the brakes and ultimately restore its function.

So there you have it, that's how you can wade water using your Mercedes G-Class. It might have transformed itself into the most luxurious SUV these days but with its miscellaneous, non-luxurious feats, you're assured that its core DNA as an all-terrain vehicle is embedded and retained within its boxy body.

Just don't drive with your muddy boots on, please?

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Youtube