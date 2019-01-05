"A picture paints a thousand words." Cliche as it may sound, that line holds true, especially for cars. Whether you're selling your beloved ride or just letting the world know of your precious vehicle, photographs are the bridge between your potential buyers or any potential enthusiasts that may want to check out your posting.

As such, it's pretty important that you capture all the details of your car, regardless of its price. From cheap cars to million-dollar ones, the rules are the same: the details of the car should be clear and seen in the photographs.

Thankfully, a professional photographer shared the steps in capturing the perfect car photo. Although it's a million-dollar Maserati MC12 race car used in the shoot, the process is pretty much the same no matter what the car is. Watch the video below:

The video above is 17 minutes long. If you don't have the time to finish the video, here are the steps in summary:

Clean and detail the car - It's important that the car is in pristine condition, at least physically, as its details would be captured in the image. Have a professional detailer work its magic on the car so it would be a sight to behold on photos. Shoot a photo with lights on - The first step is to shoot the car with all the lights on so it would be your base image. It would also depend on your location. Shoot photos with the lights off while light-painting the car - This is the tricky part. In order to bring out the details of the car, light-painting is important. It may involve multiple shots of the car, which you will then combine in post-processing. Shoot a photo with the lights on while light-painting the bottom portion of the car - This step is necessary so you could add a layer where the heavy shadowed part of the car is seen. Combine the photos in post-processing - Of course, post-processing is the key.

The steps above won't give you a clear view of how you can produce the perfect car photograph, so I suggest that you finish the video above and practice the shots on your own.

Source: PetaPixel