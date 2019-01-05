Parking mishaps are almost inevitable, as people’s driving habits differ; it’s almost as diverse as people's characters and traits themselves. With this, we can’t really predict when an accident will strike, whether on the road or within a parking lot. But thinking about it, parking incidents are almost as frequent as those that happen on the road.

Here’s an example of a gruesome parking incident – a Mercedes G-Class was reported to have fallen from the third floor of a parking garage down to the ground below.

58 Photos

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the G-Class SUV went through a floor-to-ceiling glass wall of a parking establishment and then plummets to the street below. It landed on its roof amidst glass shards and concrete debris from the destroyed part of the building.

As such, the driver was critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital. We're not sure of what the extent of the damages are but fortunately, the driver has been reported as “alert and talking” and is now listed as stable, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the report, the incident happened at around 11:00 p.m. of Thursday in a parking structure in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue, near Magnolia Boulevard. The driver reportedly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, which then made him lost control of the vehicle. LAPD ruled out driving under influence as the cause of the accident. As such, the driver is expected to walk away from the incident without any charges.

Source: ABC7 Los Angeles