Breadvan. Say that word to most people and they’ll likely conjure an image of some boxy Grumman delivery truck parked outside a grocery store. Say it to a motoring enthusiast – especially one with a penchant for Italian racing history – and something completely different comes to mind. Naturally, we’re speaking of the legendary Ferrari 250 GT SWB competition model modified with a boxy backside to compete at LeMans in 1962. Now, a London-based company is preparing to build another one-off Breadvan as a tribute to the classic racer using a modern Ferrari. Sort-of, anyway.

Niels van Roij Design is the company in question, and if the rendering above looks suspiciously like a Ferrari 550 Maranello, you’re not wrong. Niels van Roij – who’s both the chief designer and the person with his name literally on the company masthead – chose the 550 because of its spiritual connection to the original Ferrari 250 GT. That is, it’s a big front-engined, rear-wheel-drive V12 GT car, the first such vehicle to hold a place in Ferrari’s lineup after the legendary Daytona.

38 Photos

Building a modern-day Breadvan will involve lots of fabrication. According to the press release, saws have already sliced up the 550 in preparation for the build. Not only that, Van Roij says every single panel on the car will be replaced, even the front where you wouldn’t expect to find much in the way of changes. Despite this thorough reworking, the goal of the project is to retain the “essence” of the 550 Maranello, albeit with a slab-sided rear end.

As the photo gallery above shows, work is well underway. If we’re honest, the renderings look a bit awkward to us, especially with the “see-through power dome” on the hood. The renders actually show different designs, too, so it appears final details are still being sussed out.

Niels van Roij Design promises weekly updates on the build through social media, with a target date of completion being the end of this summer. We’ll certainly be watching to see how this build progresses.

Source: Niels van Roij Design