Chevrolet has its configurator up and running for the all-new Blazer, and hopefully you were sitting down when you read the headline. The fresh SUV slots into the automaker’s lineup between the compact Equinox and mid-size Traverse, and though it starts at a not-unreasonable $29,995, the price jumps into the stratosphere with all the options and accessories included. Let’s break it all down so you can see where all that money goes.

Entering the Blazer world at $29,995 gets you into the L model, featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 193 horsepower (144 kilowatts) turning just the front wheels. The other end of the spectrum is the Blazer Premier with all-wheel drive; that model starts at a much higher $46,795 base price but of course you get far more kit for your coin, not the least of which is a full leather interior and the 305-hp (227 kW) 3.6-liter V6. But wait, there’s more.

With the base vehicle selected, Chevrolet offers several packages that add all kinds of features. Some of them include significant safety items such as emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist and numerous other driver assists. Other things, like the $1,050 “Hit The Road” package which adds cross bars for the roof rack and black assist steps might not be as desirable. But still, we check all the boxes here.

Some notable exterior options include a body-colored grille bar for $395, an illuminated Chevy bowtie emblem for $395, and special shade of red called Cajun Red Tintcoat for $495. On the inside, the $1,995 rear seat infotainment system with a DVD player is a must, and the sport pedal kit for $165 adds some bling for the driver’s feet.That wraps up factory options, bringing the Blazer to $57,175 after destination charges.

From there, Chevrolet offers a plethora of dealer accessories to choose from. The vast majority of the items are variations for hitch-mount and roof-mount bike carriers or storage containers, which you’d probably only order one or two of at most. There are also 12 (yes, 12) different license plate frames to choose from, but if you absolutely must everything, Chevy will it sell it to the tune of $8,018. Going through the item list with a realistic (if affluent) eye, we came up with $3,959 in dealer add-ons. That brings our thoroughly equipped Blazer to an eye-watering $61,144.

By comparison, you can order a fully-equipped Ford Edge ST with all dealer options for around $54,000. A range-topping Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury starts at $55,190, and while that’s not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison, it highlights just how pricey the new Blazer can get.

Will the pedigree of the Blazer moniker be enough to bring buyers into showrooms? Only time will tell.

Source: Chevrolet