Back in September 2017, Daimler took the legal measures to register a bunch of trademarks in Germany, including the G 73, GLS 73, and the S 73. It looks like the company’s plans for Mercedes at the upper end of the lineup are even bigger than that as new trademark filings reveal the three-pointed star might be planning an expansion of the Maybach family. Registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the GLS 600, GLS 680, and S 680 could be earmarked for the Mercedes-Maybach brand.

However, let’s keep in mind that whenever an automaker (or any other type of company for that matter) registers a nameplate, it doesn’t necessarily mean that moniker will actually be used on a product. In this case, it might simply mean Mercedes wants to secure these three designations and eliminate the risk of losing them to a rival company, although come to think of it, who else would use these?

11 Photos

Both the “600” and “680” are already in use in different parts of the world for S-Class-based models, along with the “650” badge. Should Mercedes decide to come out with GLS 600 and GLS 680, these will likely be badges for the Maybach-branded GLS we spotted last November as shown above. As you may recall, the German automaker has already expressed its intentions towards making a Maybach SUV with the unusual Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept pictured below.

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the Mercedes-Maybach GLS won’t actually be the first SUV to carry the fabled double M logo as the opulent Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet had it first, nearly two years ago. However, that was a special edition of the old G-Class limited to only 99 examples whereas the fancy GLS will likely be a regular production model.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office via Auto Guide