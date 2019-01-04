Lamborghini has a lot on its plate when you take into account it’s working on the Aventador’s replacement said to arrive next year while pumping out the Urus to meet the strong demand the Super SUV is enjoying. At the same time, we’ve been hearing rumors of a new electrified hypercar codenamed “LB48H” due to arrive later in 2019 to preview the company’s next V12 flagship. Expected to literally glow in the dark, the special raging bull is said to cost just under $3 million and feature supercapacitors instead of batteries.

But what about the baby Lambo? Spy shots (attached at the end) have shown work is underway at a mid-cycle refresh for the Huracan, which according to Auto Express has just been teased by the Santa’Agata Bolognese company via the smartphone app reserved to customers. The styling changes the V10 machine will be going through will bring a more aggressive look in line with the meaner Performante version and these tweaks will come along with a boost in aero.

2 Photos

Both the four- and two-wheel-drive cars will get the nip and tuck, along with a power bump for the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine. The increase in output makes perfect sense considering the Huracan’s sister model, the Audi R8, just got a bit more oomph for its refresh. Expect an extra 10 hp for the LP610-4 and the LP580-2 duo, which would translate into a name change to LP620-4 and LP590-2, respectively.

What else? We’ve heard through the grapevine the Huracan facelift will usher in a modified center console accommodating a Tesla-esque large touchscreen display arranged in portrait mode. That will eliminate some of the physical buttons to enable a less cluttered layout. Rounding off the changes are going to be some tweaks to the suspension to complement the minor power hike. A price increase is likely, but that won’t be much of an issue for those shopping for a new Lamborghini…

Source: Lamborghini via Auto Express