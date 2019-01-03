Plenty of Porsches make visits to the track, but the company's Clubsport models are specifically for speeding around a circuit. The motorsport masters at the German brand are now ready to offer a new machine for shaving seconds off a lap with the introduction of the new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

The GT4 Clubsport is available in two forms. The Trackday version is for amateur racers who are looking for a potent machine to take to their local circuit. More serious folks can get the Competition variant that adheres to various national and international class rules.

Both variants use a 3.8-liter flat-six pumping out 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 314 pound-feet (425 Newton-meters). A six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and mechanical locking rear differential handle sending the power to the road. The front suspension comes straight from the 911 GT3 Cup racer.

As a race car, you can't expect the GT4 Clubsport to have many amenities. For driver safety, the vehicle comes standard with an FIA-compliant welded-in roll cage, Recaro racing bucket with a six-point harness, and an escape hatch in the roof. A Cosworth digital instrument display has a data logger for help going even quicker.

The GT4 Clubsport also features Porsche first use of natural-fiber composite in a vehicle available to the public. The material is similar to carbon fiber, including having comparable levels of weight and stiffness, but it comes from agricultural by-products like fibers of flax and hemp. The new track-focused coupe uses this stuff to form its doors and rear wing. The rest of the panels are a mix of aluminum and steel.

Where the two differ, the Trackday model comes with driver assists like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and traction control. Air conditioning is standard, too. An 80-liter (21.13-gallon) fuel cell should allow for quite a few laps before needing a refill. Plus, owners can service the Clubsport Trackday at any Porsche repair center.

The Competition model has even more race-ready parts. For example, it has three-stage adjustable shocks, instead of the Trackday's single-setting units, and front-rear adjustable brake bias let drivers set things up to suit the course. The removable steering wheel comes right out of the 911 GT3 R. An onboard air jack makes quicker work of put stops. There's also a larger 115-liter (30.38-gallon) fuel cell.

The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trackday retails for 134,000 euros ($152,738 at current exchange rates) and the Competition is 157,000 euros ($178,956). Porsche will accept orders for both variants now, but deliveries won't begin until February.

Source: Porsche