The latest lineup of Lego Speed Champions kits includes a set packing together a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a classic 1970 Charger R/T with a big supercharger sticking out of the hood. For a new commercial, Dodge promotes these new models and their real-world incarnations together by showing the link between a kid playing with the toy version while imagining being behind the wheel of the full-sized Demon. The woman driving in the ad is NHRA drag racing champion Leah Pritchett.

Dodge readily admits that an ad like this and working with Lego on the new kit are ways to make kids curious about the brand early and maybe lead to a sale someday in the future. “We know that many of our Dodge//SRT enthusiasts become fans of the brand at an early age, and like me, also grow up building Lego vehicles that we dream of one day driving on the road,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands for Dodge//SRT, Chrysler, and FIAT at FCA North America, said in the automaker's announcement about the new commercial.

This Lego Speed Champions set puts a focus on drag racing. Kids can pretend whether the modern Challenger or retro-modded Charger would win through the quarter mile by playing with the kit's starting light and race marshal that carries a checkered flag. Each car also comes with a driver. If the kid (or his/her parent) prefers a more traditional looking Charger, then there's a regular hood without the supercharger. The Challenger also comes with an alternate set of wheels. The set retails for $29.99.

Other kits in the latest batch of Speed Champions releases (gallery above) include a McLaren Senna, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Ferrari F40. There's also a set that combines a 1967 Mini Cooper S rally car and a modern Mini off-road buggy from events like the Dakar Rally.

Source: Dodge via YouTube