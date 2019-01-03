Which truck is quicker in a straight line? The result probably won’t shock you.

Trucks are more powerful than ever. Take the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited, for example. With the Raptor's new twin-turbocharged V6 engine underhood, the Limited can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers) in a mere 5.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver. It's the second-most-powerful truck the company has ever tested. But how does big brother stand up against its new little sibling, the Ranger?

On paper, at least, the F-150 is a much more powerful product. With a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine underhood, the Ranger produces a mere 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, while the F-150, with its twin-turbocharged V6, produces 375 hp (279 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. But the Ranger is lighter; the tiny truck tips the scales at around 4,400 pounds (1,995 kilograms) fully loaded, while the F-150 lumbers in at more than 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms), depending on the spec.

Raptor Or Ranger?

2019 Ford Ranger First Drive: Mighty Morphin' Power Ranger
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor First Drive: Conquer

With that in mind, the folks at The Fast Lane Truck pit these two pickups against each other on a drag strip. And the result is… as expected. The F-150 is the quicker of the two trucks. Its twin-turbocharged engine propels the 5,000-pound behemoth off the line with force. But that Ranger isn't that far behind; its best-in-class 310 lb-ft of torque at least keep things interesting.

At the end of two races, the F-150 outguns the Ranger handily. Even with all-wheel drive, the same 10-speed transmission, and a significant weight loss, the Ranger is still more than 100 horses (74 kW) and 160 lb-ft of torque down on the F-150. In both races, the F-150 beats the Ranger by about a truck length.

2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive
26 Photos
2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive 2019 Ford Ranger: First Drive

But don't let that discourage you, truck buyers, the Ranger still has plenty of performance. As we noted in our review, its 310 lb-ft of torque are best in class and its 10-speed transmission – borrowed from the F-150 – is superb. And with a starting price of just $24,300, it's the most affordable option of the two.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck