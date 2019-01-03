The Hyundai Elantra Sport is definitely not the hottest hatchback on the market but it’s a decent ride for its money. In stock form, it produces 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque from its 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. The power is channeled to the front wheels through either a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed automatic gearbox.

For many people, of course, that’s not enough oomph. It turns out you can easily squeeze more power from the four-cylinder motor by doing some relatively affordable, bolt-on upgrades. Just install a new exhaust system, modified intakes, and performance air filter combined with software upgrades and you’ll be dealing with a healthy 80-hp (60-kW) upgrade. That’s on stock turbo and intercooler and translates into about 240 wheel horsepower, according to the owner.

That’s exactly what happened with the white Elantra Sport you see in the video above. It’s featured in TheSmokingTire’s newest episode on YouTube and, dare we say, it’s one of the best sounding Hyundais we’ve heard. The truth is it not only looks and sounds good, but also seems to be quite fast when shifting gears with the optional dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifts.

Compared to a regular Elantra, the Sport version also comes with one very important improvement - an independent multi-link rear suspension which provides a more engaging driving experience. The steering is also re-tuned and is significantly better and more responsive than in the standard Elantra, “even if the car is still prone to understeer when pushed hard into a corner.”

Yes, most of you will probably just say: “An automatic Hyundai, why even bother giving it performance upgrades?” But in our eyes, this is an example of how a smart and affordable upgrade can make your everyday car much more fun to drive. The only thing weird about this car is the set of stock tires. Oh, and that STY badge on the boot lid...

