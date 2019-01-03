It was only yesterday when we discovered the A45 and A45 S on the HUK24.de website along with their engine outputs and now we’ve found another unreleased Mercedes-AMG model listed by the German insurance company. When the folks from Affalterbach updated at the end of November the GT range for the 2020 model year, they didn’t introduce the GT R Roadster our spies have caught on camera. The droptop supercar is still on its way as depicted in the screenshot below showing the GT R Roadster listing from HUK24.

As it was the case with the hot hatchback duo, the range-topping version of the GT Roadster is listed with a December 2018 build date, but why would you care about that anyway? What’s actually important is the amount of power its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will deliver. To the surprise of no one, the GT R Roadster is listed as having 585 PS (430 kW), so the very same 577 horsepower you’ll find in the equivalent Coupe model.

When will Mercedes host the model’s official reveal? Well, it certainly won’t be later this month at the Detroit Auto Show since the company won’t attend the event this year, much like archrivals BMW and Audi are also skipping 2019 NAIAS. It means the earliest we will see the GT R Roadster in the metal will be at the Geneva Motor Show scheduled for March.

The car’s reveal won’t be the last time Mercedes-AMG will update the two-door GT family as the revival of the Black Series badge is planned for the coupe. The testing phase has already commenced in secluded areas and we’ll see prototypes at the Nürburgring this summer ahead of a possible release at some point in 2020. Expect more power than the R’s 577 horses, along with a weight loss and other upgrades for what will likely be a limited-run special edition with a price to match its exclusivity.

