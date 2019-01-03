Mercedes’ teaser campaign for the second-generation CLA is in full swing in the build-up to the official debut scheduled for next week. Premiering at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the company’s former entry-level sedan will have some new tech tricks to show related to the MBUX infotainment system that debuted last year in the A-Class five-door hatchback.

After a couple of teasers focusing on the CLA’s exterior, Mercedes is hopping inside the cabin to reveal a function called Interior Assistant. Simply put, motion sensors detect the driver’s hand movement and automatically trigger the dome light. We’re going to assume this only works when the car is not in motion as otherwise, it would encourage distracted driving.

The top of the dashboard on the passenger side has an “Edition 1” logo and that means we’re looking at the limited-run CLA Edition 1 due to be sold only during the model’s first 12 months. As with other special editions of new Mercedes models, such as the A-Class Sedan Edition 1 and the GT 63 S Edition 1, it will bundle more equipment and a few styling tweaks for those willing to pay the premium.

Spotted earlier this week in Hungary by a Motor1.com reader, the revamped CLA will be pushed upmarket now that Mercedes has the cheaper A-Class Sedan acting as its entry point into the sedan offerings. While the regular CLA is destined to be sold again in the United States, the three-pointed star hasn’t said anything about bringing the more practical Shooting Brake to the U.S. The stylish wagon has been spied undergoing testing and will likely be introduced in Europe shortly after the regular model. To the delight of performance enthusiasts, both will spawn AMG 35 and AMG 45 derivatives later in their life cycles.

Source: Mercedes-Benz