Apparently, Toyota didn't read Motor1.com's Airing of Grievances because the company has released yet another teaser for the revived Supra. The sports coupe is technically visible in this video, if you count it being in black and white, at night, and the camera being at an altitude of a few thousand feet.

According to Toyota's description, the clip catches the Supra's "engine sound echoing on the circuit at the foot of Mt. Fuji." Given that hint, the track is presumably the famous Fuji Speedway.

2 Photos

While this teaser clip doesn't really let us see the Supra, a recent leak let the cat out of the bag (gallery above). After so many previous spy shots, the design matched our expectations by combining a long hood and short rear deck. Rather than going retro, Toyota's team blends elements from the FT-1 and FT-HS concepts to create a modern-looking sports coupe.

Under the hood, we know that the Supra is available with BMW-sourced engines. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six from the new Z4 is the range-topping powerplant at launch. There's also a less potent 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and Europeans have the choice of an even less powerful 2.0-liter mill, too. All of them would come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

While the close mechanical relationship with the BMW Z4 might turn some purist customers at launch, but a Toyota-sourced heart might be available in the Supra eventually. Chief engineer Tetsuya Tada indicates that a more hardcore variant is already under discussion. An open-roof variant might arrive eventually, too. Racing three different versions of the Supra should give the team a very clear idea of what a more potent Supra requires.

Source: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing via YouTube