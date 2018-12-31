Believe it or not, the current generation Nissan GT-R with internal designation R35 has been in production for approximately 11 years and Nissan is not even talking about its replacement yet. Frankly, we’re not even hoping for a debut within the next two years as the automaker is still busy releasing all sorts of special editions to keep the interest in the current model alive.

Thankfully, private owners around the world are happy to spend thousands of dollars to modify their GT-Rs and show us different takes on the Godzilla. And here’s one of the coolest examples we’ve seen in recent months.

Meet one of the few GT-Rs in the world with complete carbon fiber bodywork. Every exterior part is pure carbon fiber, including the hood, doors, fenders, side mirror caps, and bumpers. With that huge amount of carbon fiber, we’re just wondering what happens in the case of an accident. Knock on wood!

With all the carbon fiber components installed, the GT-R weighs about 310 pounds (140 kilograms) less than a stock GT-R. The total price of the tuning project is about £60,000 or approximately $76,430 at the current exchange rates. Doing simple math, it means the owner paid just below $246 for each pound of weight.

If you watch the video after the 7:30 mark you’ll have the chance to hear the car’s amazing exhaust note. And, you guessed it, it’s also full carbon fiber.

We’re not here to judge, but in our eyes, this is a much more interesting project than most of the other modified GT-Rs. Anyone can do a 1,000-horsepower (746-kilowatt) GT-R – however, stripping the weight not only boosts the straight line acceleration but also improves the overall dynamics. And that’s much more important.

Source: LivingLifeFast on YouTube