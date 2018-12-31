You know a video is great when the one-off Pagani Huayra “Scozia” you see at the beginning is not the main attraction, nor is the sea of Bentleys and Aston Martins. The highlight of this three-minute clip is the elusive SSC Tuatara originally unveiled at Pebble Beach earlier this year. Actually, the Ultimate Aero’s spiritual successor was first previewed at the same event back in 2011, but that was a concept whereas the 2018 version is a prototype.

The car featured here is the second pre-production prototype and that explains the lack of side mirrors. Sitting extremely low to the ground, the Tuatara looks even more exotic than the aforementioned Pagani thanks to its unique shape resembling pretty much a spaceship on wheels. We also get to hear the exhaust note of this pearlescent white supercar, which isn’t what you’d call exciting, but bear in mind this is not the final product.

17 Photos

Filmed at high-end dealer Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, Connecticut, the SSC Tuatara wasn’t shy to show off its cabin clad in carbon fiber and leather. You don’t have to be an automotive expert to figure out this isn’t the interior of a production car as the materials used throughout the cabin don’t look as high-end as you’d expect from a car that will cost an arm and a leg.

SSC North America plans on producing only 100 examples at a new factory in West Richland, Washington. The people behind the hypercar have “full confidence” the Tuatara will hit 300 mph (483 kph) thanks to a powerful engine installed in a lightweight and aerodynamic body. As a refresher, the twin-turbo 5.9-liter V8 will produce up to 1,750 hp on E85 and will redline at a screaming 8,800 rpm. All that power will have to move only 1,247 kilograms (2,750 pounds) before adding fluids and that sleek body is projected to have a drag coefficient of just 0.279.

It remains to be seen whether the Tuatara will allow SSC regain the title for the fastest production car, which the 256.18-mph (412.28-kph) Ultimate Aero held from 2007 until 2010 when the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport became the speed king. To claim a new record, it will have to dethrone the 277.87-mph (446.97-kph) Koenigsegg Agera RS.

Video: WVM3DreamDrives / YouTube