It’s a bit difficult to keep a track of everything that’s going on at Mercedes due to its vast lineup. Because there are so many models, it means there’s a facelift or a next-generation car right around the corner almost throughout the entire year. The GLC Coupe has only been out for less than three years, but in today’s hugely competitive automotive world, the Daimler company needs to keep the crossover-coupe mashup fresh and relevant in its battle with the BMW X4 and next year’s Audi Q3 Sportback / Q4.

A barely disguised prototype of the compact crossover was spotted out and about on the streets of Germany not shy to show off its mildly updated headlights and taillights. A GLC 300 4Matic test vehicle, the high-riding Merc had camouflage only on the front bumper and the horizontal slat of the grille, while the revised LED taillights were also carrying a bit of mascara.

7 Photos

Being more or less the crossover equivalent of the C-Class, it means the GLC / GLC Coupe will inherit the same novelties as the facelifted C. As such, the GLC 43 will get a power boost to mirror the C43 while on the inside there’s going to be an updated infotainment system, but sadly not the MBUX of newer Mercedes models.

Don’t hold your breath on seeing a GLC 53 since the three-pointed star has mentioned the C53 – for which it has filed a trademark – will have to wait until the next-generation C-Class. By the way, our spies have already caught on camera the W206 undergoing cold weather testing in Sweden ahead of a possible market launch in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will introduce the facelifted GLC lineup in the months to come, so we might get to see it at the Geneva Motor Show in March. It certainly won't be in Detroit since Mercedes along with BMW and Audi are skipping NAIAS in 2019.

Video: walkoARTvideos / YouTube